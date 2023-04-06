ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Northland Securities from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.01% from the stock’s previous close.

SSTI has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on ShotSpotter from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a market cap of $360.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $39.46.

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,170,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $353,078.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $402,130.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,145.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,921 shares of company stock worth $862,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter worth $3,787,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

