Siacoin Market Capitalization Tops $238.84 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Siacoin has a market cap of $238.84 million and $25.52 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,039.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00324354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00073770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.53 or 0.00558241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.16 or 0.00449951 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,802,112,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

