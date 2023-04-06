Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $250.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.93. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.93 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 22.06%.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 524.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 770.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

