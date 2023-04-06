Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,083 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

