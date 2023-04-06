Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

VWO stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

