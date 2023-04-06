Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers makes up approximately 1.4% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 61,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 946,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 59,058 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

