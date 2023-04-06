Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,912 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,208,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 415,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNOM opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.02. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

