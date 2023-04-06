Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Sika AG (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$270.08 and last traded at C$274.70. Approximately 1,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$281.10.

Sika Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$279.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$252.26.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

