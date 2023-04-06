Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading 3.6% Higher

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.02. 737,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,265,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 137,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

