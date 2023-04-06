Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Down 3.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$4.60 to C$3.40. The stock traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.44. Approximately 260,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 187,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$194.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.34.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

