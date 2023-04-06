Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.03. 61,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 99,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Smart Share Global Stock Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

