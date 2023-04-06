Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.13

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.13 and traded as low as $18.20. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 5,965 shares traded.

Smith-Midland Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $102.51 million, a P/E ratio of 126.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Smith-Midland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Smith-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Smith-Midland by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Smith-Midland by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

