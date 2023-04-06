Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.22

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $2.05. Soligenix shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 101,726 shares trading hands.

Soligenix Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

