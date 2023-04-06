Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Stock Price Down 4%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 131,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 174,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Southern Silver Exploration Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$69.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19.

About Southern Silver Exploration

(Get Rating)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.