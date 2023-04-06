SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) is Winch Advisory Services LLC’s Largest Position

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 11.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $27,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,509,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,509,000 after buying an additional 701,692 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,832,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $91.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,618. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.56.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

