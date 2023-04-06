SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Trimmed by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.3% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.81. 3,014,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,469,506. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.39 and its 200-day moving average is $167.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

