Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.34. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 211,908 shares.
Sphere 3D Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sphere 3D by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of computation, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sphere 3D (ANY)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.