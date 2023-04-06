Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.34. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 211,908 shares.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sphere 3D by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of computation, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.