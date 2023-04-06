Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11,193.26

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £111.93 ($139.01) and traded as high as £118.10 ($146.67). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £117.45 ($145.86), with a volume of 126,149 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a £124 ($154.00) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £120.68 ($149.87).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £116.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is £111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,787.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 109.50 ($1.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,049.83%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £110.70 ($137.48), for a total transaction of £200,588.40 ($249,116.24). In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £110.70 ($137.48), for a total transaction of £200,588.40 ($249,116.24). Also, insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of £111.58 ($138.57), for a total transaction of £829,262.56 ($1,029,883.95). Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.