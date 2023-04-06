Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.12.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

