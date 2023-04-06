Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $23,824.25 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $23,824.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685,832.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $80,265.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $99,555.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 5,178 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $317,877.42.

On Monday, February 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $94,440.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,530. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

