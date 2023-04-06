SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.94. 246,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.