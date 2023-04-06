St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,339.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STJPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($16.02) to GBX 1,360 ($16.89) in a report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($18.24) to GBX 1,430 ($17.76) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($16.95) to GBX 1,500 ($18.63) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.32) to GBX 1,200 ($14.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
St. James’s Place Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $20.18.
About St. James’s Place
St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.
