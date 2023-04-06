State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.35.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in State Street by 3,005.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,484,000 after buying an additional 679,772 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.