Steph & Co. Acquires 624 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,876. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $220.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

