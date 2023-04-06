Steph & Co. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,914. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

