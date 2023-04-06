Steph & Co. Buys 2,570 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 430,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,576. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,733.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

