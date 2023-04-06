Steph & Co. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 334.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $211.34. The stock had a trading volume of 55,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $245.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

