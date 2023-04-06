Steph & Co. Invests $189,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $39.74. 4,247,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,902,741. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.