Steph & Co. Purchases 997 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 144.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,004 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $62,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after buying an additional 839,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,453,000 after buying an additional 819,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,235,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after buying an additional 769,857 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.72. 606,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 97.56, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.