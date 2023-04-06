Steph & Co. Purchases New Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSC. William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.70. 816,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,123. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

