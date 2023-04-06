Steph & Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.43. 3,183,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,900,725. The company has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

