Steph & Co. Sells 415 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Steph & Co. lowered its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,805,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,505,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200,769 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 55,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,159. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.38.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

