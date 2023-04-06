Steph & Co. Sells 536 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Steph & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,251 shares of company stock worth $7,500,806 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 345,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

