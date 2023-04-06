Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 1,153,176 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153,176 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 3.13% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $39,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.4% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5,186.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 49,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 48,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,983,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after acquiring an additional 316,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 118,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,627. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.