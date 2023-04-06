Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $32,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,571,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,674,000 after purchasing an additional 386,996 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NuVasive by 536.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 338,609 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in NuVasive by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,741 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter worth $7,332,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Truist Financial lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

Shares of NUVA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 102,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,970. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

