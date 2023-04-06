Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $34.67 Million Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.66% of Viper Energy Partners worth $34,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

NASDAQ:VNOM remained flat at $29.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 36,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,924. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

