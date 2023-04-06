Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $44.05 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $44,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $6.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $469.71. The company had a trading volume of 63,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,493. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $554.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $483.98 and its 200 day moving average is $427.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

