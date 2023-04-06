Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Buys 1,841 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 20.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.90. 6,329,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78. The company has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.