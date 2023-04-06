Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $5.66 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.32. The stock had a trading volume of 443,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average of $100.25. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.58.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

