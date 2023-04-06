StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.75. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

