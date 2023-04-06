StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.75. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.89.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%.
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
