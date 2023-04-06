StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $113.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,171 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.