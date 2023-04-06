StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $75,650.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $356,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 69.3% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth $289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $212,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.