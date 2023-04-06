StockNews.com Lowers Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

GLNG stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 94.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

