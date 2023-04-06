StockNews.com Lowers NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEX. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.49.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:NEX opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

