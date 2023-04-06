Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $17.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.78. 168,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,306. The company has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.