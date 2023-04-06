Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $105.99. The stock had a trading volume of 147,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,923. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.