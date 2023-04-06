Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 10,011 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE COP traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $106.73. The company had a trading volume of 458,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average is $114.72. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

