Strs Ohio Has $42.89 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,705 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Ingersoll Rand worth $42,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.