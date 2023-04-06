Strs Ohio Has $48.32 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 143,255 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $48,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $62.71 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

