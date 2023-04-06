Strs Ohio Has $49.93 Million Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,804,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,707 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 3.46% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $49,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $855,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 240,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 29,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, insider Michael Graf acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 135.29%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.